Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Trading Down 16.7% – What’s Next?

Sonoro Energy Ltd. (CVE:SNV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 16.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 225,254 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 119,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Sonoro Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

About Sonoro Energy

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. The company holds a 25% interest in the Selat Panjang Production Sharing Contract covering an area of approximately 940 square kilometers located in Riau province, Central Sumatra. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.

