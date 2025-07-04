Private Trust Co. NA Buys 4,035 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 44.8% in the first quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,340,000 after buying an additional 30,734 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc now owns 26,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,100,000. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.78 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

