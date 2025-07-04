What is Wedbush’s Forecast for Electronic Arts Q1 Earnings?

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Electronic Arts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 1st. Wedbush analyst A. Reese expects that the game software company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Electronic Arts’ current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.16 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

Shares of EA stock opened at $155.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $115.21 and a one year high of $168.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.43. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

In related news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 60,592 shares in the company, valued at $9,664,424. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total value of $151,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,133.56. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,729 shares of company stock worth $4,784,679 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Electronic Arts by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,741 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 668 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

