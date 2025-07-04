Waseco Resources (CVE:WRI) Trading Up 66.7% – What’s Next?

Waseco Resources Inc. (CVE:WRI – Get Free Report) shot up 66.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 146,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the average session volume of 39,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.72.
Waseco Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Battle Mountain Ridge project located in Nevada, the United States; the Tewah Alluvial gold project located in Indonesia; and 5% interest in the diamond exploration project located in the Attawapiskat region of Northern Ontario.
