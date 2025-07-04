Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Boosts Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up 2.3% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $33,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after buying an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Dover Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Natural Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVO. Guggenheim cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Dbs Bank cut Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $69.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $143.69. The company has a market cap of $308.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 34.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

