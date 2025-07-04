Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) is Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 992.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,340,000 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 8.5% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $124,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,306 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,488,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,779 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,360,191,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,296,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,090 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital set a $155.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.32.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of PLTR opened at $134.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $316.85 billion, a PE ratio of 583.76, a P/E/G ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $148.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.06.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 358,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $45,371,734.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,973,088.62. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,823,974.88. The trade was a 36.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,451,497 shares of company stock valued at $186,110,685. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

