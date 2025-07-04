Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,226 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $27,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,844,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Citigroup by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,247,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,633,000 after buying an additional 1,970,300 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 200,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after buying an additional 22,657 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,876,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,100,000 after buying an additional 434,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $88.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 billion. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the sale, the director owned 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.43.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

