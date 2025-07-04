IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,529 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,072 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $44,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% in the first quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.3%

MCD opened at $293.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $210.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.37. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total value of $270,920.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,251.44. This represents a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,817 shares of company stock worth $865,843. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $324.00 price target (down previously from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Argus lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.17.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

