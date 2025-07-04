Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 73.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $10,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,778,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,009,000 after acquiring an additional 325,210 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,523,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,416,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,529,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,436,000 after purchasing an additional 77,174 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Nutrien by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,105,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,951,000 after buying an additional 721,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,627,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,108,000 after buying an additional 76,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank cut Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Nutrien from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial lowered Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.12.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NTR stock opened at $60.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.16. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $65.08.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). Nutrien had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.74%.

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.