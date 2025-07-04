Kintegral Advisory LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Kintegral Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,620.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $242.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.55. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.71 and a 52-week high of $247.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 44.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 52.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pamela L. Carter sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.23, for a total value of $1,169,728.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,229.66. This trade represents a 40.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 5,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.55, for a total transaction of $1,211,164.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,554.85. This represents a 19.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,116 shares of company stock worth $4,352,298 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

