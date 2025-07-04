Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Stock Position Lifted by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nepc LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,061,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,558 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,377,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,302,000 after buying an additional 332,365 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,985,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,267,000 after acquiring an additional 186,703 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,768,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,866,000 after purchasing an additional 228,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,712,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,287,000 after acquiring an additional 116,910 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $55.56 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $63.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.83.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.2039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

