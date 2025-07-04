BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MQT opened at $9.67 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

