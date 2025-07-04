Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triune Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of VTV opened at $179.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.44. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The company has a market cap of $140.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

