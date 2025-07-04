Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 93,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 18,113 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $924,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 904,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 61,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $65.22 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.09 and a 1-year high of $65.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.78.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

