Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Avalon Trust Co raised its position in Honeywell International by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Alexis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $240.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $154.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.29.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

