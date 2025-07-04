Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $299.22 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 954,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,357 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Cummins worth $299,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 884,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,303,000 after purchasing an additional 17,687 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $331.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $260.02 and a one year high of $387.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $318.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.87.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CMI. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $407.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $410.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In related news, Director John H. Stone bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $332.08 per share, with a total value of $332,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,607.28. The trade was a 69.40% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

