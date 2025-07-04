HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,655,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,417,000 after purchasing an additional 116,826 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,503,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,830,000 after buying an additional 23,177 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,882,000 after acquiring an additional 50,321 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,928,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,121 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $840,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $404.00 price target (up previously from $376.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays set a $416.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 12,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. This trade represents a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $372.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $370.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.98 and a fifty-two week high of $417.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 1,063.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.81%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.