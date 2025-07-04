Meritage Portfolio Management Has $43.78 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,463 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,895 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 2.9% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $43,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $125,739,356.34. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total value of $12,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 415,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,353,335.68. The trade was a 10.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 854,716 shares of company stock worth $221,433,761. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Broadcom from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.46.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $274.87 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $277.71. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 88.39%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

