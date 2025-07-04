Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $911,000 Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1,621.4% during the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.13.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of MPC opened at $172.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $115.10 and a 52 week high of $183.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

