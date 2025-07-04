Novem Group Boosts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Novem Group lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Novem Group’s holdings in Paychex were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in Paychex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.4% during the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Paychex by 7.6% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total value of $544,762.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 78,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,408.75. The trade was a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup set a $158.00 price target on shares of Paychex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Cfra Research raised Paychex to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.11.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $147.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.88. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.40 and a fifty-two week high of $161.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

