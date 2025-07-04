Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $184,216,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 20,236.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,153,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,899,000 after buying an additional 1,147,419 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,807,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $674,115,000 after buying an additional 694,651 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,534,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,164,000 after buying an additional 672,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Paychex by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,355,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,746,000 after acquiring an additional 628,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total value of $544,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 78,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,709,408.75. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Paychex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Paychex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PAYX

Paychex Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $147.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.40 and a 52-week high of $161.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.