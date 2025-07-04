Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Bought by GF Fund Management CO. LTD.

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $8,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KDP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,587,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,140,000 after purchasing an additional 22,856,757 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,602,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646,179 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,656,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,564,000 after buying an additional 14,473,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,511,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,974,000 after buying an additional 1,962,195 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,605,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,972,000 after buying an additional 3,539,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ KDP opened at $33.44 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KDP shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.92.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $403,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 94,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,350.04. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director De Ven Michael G. Van purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.20 per share, with a total value of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 698,500 shares of company stock worth $23,580,720. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

