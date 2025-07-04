Kintegral Advisory LLC Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Kintegral Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,944 shares during the quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $48.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $368.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $49.31.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Phillip Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $53.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.28.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

