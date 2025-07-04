IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,844 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,702 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $26,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE TJX opened at $125.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.01. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.71 and a 12 month high of $135.85. The company has a market capitalization of $140.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.