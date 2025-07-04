Matthew Todd Quinn Sells 3,789 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $125,378.01. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 216,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,176,459.93. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CarGurus Price Performance

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $41.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average is $32.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $225.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.72 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 4.28%. CarGurus’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CARG shares. Citizens Jmp cut shares of CarGurus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarGurus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CarGurus from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Institutional Trading of CarGurus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in CarGurus by 49.8% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 695.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

