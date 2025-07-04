IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 6,505 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,532 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $17,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,017,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compound Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 281.7% in the first quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,057,499.00. Following the sale, the director owned 29,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,236.69. This trade represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG opened at $239.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.42. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.66 and a 52 week high of $257.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.24). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.36.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

