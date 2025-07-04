4J Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,850,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,553,000 after buying an additional 6,352,197 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,385,364,000. Symmetry Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3,605.8% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 12,678,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,611,000 after acquiring an additional 12,336,673 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,667,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 9,268,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,714,000 after purchasing an additional 743,930 shares during the period.

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.64. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $63.70.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

