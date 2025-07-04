Best Hydrogen Stocks To Watch Now – July 3rd

Exxon Mobil, Linde, NuScale Power, Shell, Air Products and Chemicals, Cummins, and Energy Transfer are the seven Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks refer to publicly traded companies that develop, produce or distribute hydrogen as a clean energy carrier. These firms may manufacture electrolyzers, fuel cells, storage and transportation infrastructure, or produce hydrogen from renewable or low-carbon sources. Investors buy hydrogen stocks to gain exposure to the growing hydrogen economy and global decarbonization efforts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $111.56. 8,187,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,726,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.17 and its 200 day moving average is $108.45. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $480.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $1.72 on Thursday, hitting $475.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $460.47 and its 200-day moving average is $450.38. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $408.65 and a fifty-two week high of $487.49. The company has a market capitalization of $223.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIN

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

SMR traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $35.84. 5,404,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,871,724. NuScale Power has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 2.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of SHEL stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $72.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,252,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shell has a one year low of $58.55 and a one year high of $74.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.02 and its 200 day moving average is $66.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHEL

Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

NYSE APD traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $291.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,766. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.53. The stock has a market cap of $64.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $243.69 and a 52 week high of $341.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APD

Cummins (CMI)

Cummins Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

NYSE CMI traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $332.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,930. The stock has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Cummins has a 52 week low of $260.02 and a 52 week high of $387.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMI

Energy Transfer (ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

NYSE:ET traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $17.94. 6,732,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,734,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.79. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average is $18.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ET

Further Reading