Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Sandeep Aujla Sells 1,618 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total value of $1,252,170.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,355.20. This trade represents a 67.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sandeep Aujla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 27th, Sandeep Aujla sold 16,061 shares of Intuit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.13, for a total transaction of $11,662,373.93.

INTU stock opened at $782.26 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $532.65 and a 52-week high of $790.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $218.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.49, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $715.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $641.72.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. CLSA assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $789.00 price target (up previously from $726.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $793.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

