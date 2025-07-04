Hartline Investment Corp Acquires 17,911 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 108.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,911 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $3,484,197,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,169,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,269,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,543,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,405 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,910,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,369 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.7%

NextEra Energy stock opened at $73.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The stock has a market cap of $151.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.