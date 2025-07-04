Hartline Investment Corp Has $5.48 Million Position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hartline Investment Corp trimmed its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 38.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,425 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 12,646 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for about 0.7% of Hartline Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,955,353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,656,078,000 after acquiring an additional 175,035 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Salesforce by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,224,927 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,752,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,667 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,599,867,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,938,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,988,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,658,132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,894,673,000 after buying an additional 602,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $271.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.32.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Salesforce from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $299,603.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 136,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,895,776.40. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total value of $1,762,784.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 36,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,141,957.90. The trade was a 16.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,534 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,842 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

