GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Reduces Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $18,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $103.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.73. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.83 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEP. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $819,820.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,276.76. This trade represents a 43.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,683.44. This trade represents a 51.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,314 shares of company stock worth $3,508,293 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

