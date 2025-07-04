OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $19,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,682,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,378,000 after purchasing an additional 422,237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,094,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,239,000 after acquiring an additional 454,814 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22,234.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,510,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,118 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,417,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,873,000 after acquiring an additional 23,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,693,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,497,000 after acquiring an additional 88,443 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $343.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.27. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $264.17 and a twelve month high of $344.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

