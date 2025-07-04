Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 589 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $24,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $93.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.88. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.33.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,280. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

