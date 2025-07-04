GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Has $8.17 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $8,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.94.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $131.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.36 and a 1-year high of $163.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.09.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 38.77%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.59%.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.