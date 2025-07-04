SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $96.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. SEI Investments traded as high as $93.75 and last traded at $91.50, with a volume of 996560 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.86.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SEIC. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

In related news, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,750,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 171,260 shares in the company, valued at $14,276,233.60. This trade represents a 10.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Peterson sold 50,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $4,213,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,645. This represents a 78.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,126 shares of company stock valued at $19,638,659. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 156.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 803 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $551.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.76 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.30%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

