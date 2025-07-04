Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $33.23 Million Position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.9% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $33,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $148.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.97 and a 200 day moving average of $148.07. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The firm has a market cap of $258.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.17%.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.41.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

