Head to Head Comparison: Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) and Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)

Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV – Get Free Report) and Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pacific Ventures Group and Blue Owl Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Pacific Ventures Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Ventures Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Blue Owl Capital 0 2 10 0 2.83

Blue Owl Capital has a consensus price target of $24.02, indicating a potential upside of 22.74%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than Pacific Ventures Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Ventures Group N/A N/A N/A Blue Owl Capital 3.73% 19.74% 10.54%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Pacific Ventures Group and Blue Owl Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Pacific Ventures Group has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Owl Capital has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pacific Ventures Group and Blue Owl Capital”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Ventures Group $39.91 million 0.00 -$7.73 million N/A N/A Blue Owl Capital $2.30 billion 13.11 $109.58 million $0.13 150.54

Blue Owl Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Ventures Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.9% of Blue Owl Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of Pacific Ventures Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of Blue Owl Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Blue Owl Capital beats Pacific Ventures Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Ventures Group

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnöBar brand name. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and supply of fresh and specialty produce, meat, and food products to redistributors, hotels, restaurants, schools, and nursing homes. In addition, it manufactures and wholesales custom processed beef, pork, chicken, lamb, veal, and seafood products; and supplies fruits, vegetables, and specialty groceries to retail customers and wholesale restaurants. Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants. It offers its solutions through permanent capital vehicles, as well as long-dated private funds. Blue Owl Capital Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ventures Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ventures Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.