Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by GF Fund Management CO. LTD.

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for approximately 0.9% of GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. owned approximately 0.06% of Synopsys worth $36,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,482,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,029,360,000 after acquiring an additional 120,575 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,280,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,533,526,000 after purchasing an additional 114,893 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Synopsys by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,864,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,357,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,625,230,000 after purchasing an additional 75,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,888,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $916,441,000 after purchasing an additional 391,681 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total value of $3,550,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,427,144.52. This trade represents a 32.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total value of $4,245,602.10. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,746.85. The trade was a 85.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,686 shares of company stock worth $13,001,048 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $660.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp set a $540.00 target price on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.14.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $546.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 7.02. The firm has a market cap of $84.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $487.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $477.92. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $365.74 and a one year high of $624.80.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 34.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

