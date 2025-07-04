4J Wealth Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

4J Wealth Management LLC cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $307.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $306.12 and its 200-day moving average is $280.77. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $217.27 and a one year high of $317.63. The firm has a market cap of $102.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

