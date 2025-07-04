Best Travel Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 1st

BigBear.ai, SoFi Technologies, Costco Wholesale, American Express, and Booking are the five Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business activities support or facilitate leisure and business travel—this includes airlines, hotel chains, cruise operators, online travel agencies, and car rental firms. Because they depend on consumer travel demand, their performance is closely tied to economic cycles, seasonal trends, and global events such as health crises or geopolitical developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

NYSE BBAI traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $6.49. 224,720,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,089,360. BigBear.ai has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 3.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.13.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.45. 74,171,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,809,843. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $18.92.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $4.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $985.44. 1,290,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,581. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,004.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $981.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.02 billion, a PE ratio of 55.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.00. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $793.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.24.

American Express (AXP)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

American Express stock traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $322.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,174,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,781. The company has a market capitalization of $226.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $326.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $290.43 and its 200-day moving average is $289.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of BKNG traded down $50.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5,738.33. The stock had a trading volume of 120,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,805. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5,301.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,956.47. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,804.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41.

