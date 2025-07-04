Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Acquired by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 165,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 36,873 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 650,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,856,000 after acquiring an additional 57,606 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlyle Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,406,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,999,000 after buying an additional 14,024 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlyle Group alerts:

Carlyle Group Price Performance

Carlyle Group stock opened at $55.59 on Friday. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.02 and a 12-month high of $57.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. Carlyle Group had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $973.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cowen raised shares of Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Carlyle Group

About Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.