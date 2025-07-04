Mattias Eriksson Sells 5,634 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) insider Mattias Eriksson sold 5,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $24,338.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 284,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,040.16. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BlackBerry Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE:BB opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $4.10. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $6.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -71.67 and a beta of 1.47.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $121.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.18 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $4.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in BlackBerry by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,185,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518,216 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter worth $95,166,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 69.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,112,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,064,000 after buying an additional 9,442,676 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,084,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,936,000 after buying an additional 218,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at $53,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

