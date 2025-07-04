Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Purchased by SMART Wealth LLC

SMART Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF makes up about 1.5% of SMART Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. SMART Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,026 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $49.10 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $43.75 and a twelve month high of $53.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.65.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

About Alerian MLP ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. This is an increase from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

