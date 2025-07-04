Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Southern by 400.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Elequin Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Southern by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $90.97 on Friday. Southern Company has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $94.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 70.64%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

