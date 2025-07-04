L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Insider Raphael Lamm Buys 9,183 Shares

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Free Report) insider Raphael Lamm bought 9,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.89 ($1.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,520.50 ($17,447.70).

Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 30th, Raphael Lamm bought 22,957 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.89 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of A$66,253.90 ($43,588.09).

On Friday, June 27th, Raphael Lamm acquired 4,591 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.93 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of A$13,442.45 ($8,843.72).

On Thursday, June 26th, Raphael Lamm bought 9,183 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.91 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,685.80 ($17,556.45).

On Wednesday, June 25th, Raphael Lamm acquired 9,182 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.87 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,389.07 ($17,361.23).

On Monday, June 23rd, Raphael Lamm purchased 4,591 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.83 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,987.94 ($8,544.70).

On Friday, June 20th, Raphael Lamm bought 4,591 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.87 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,162.40 ($8,659.47).

On Wednesday, June 18th, Raphael Lamm purchased 4,591 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.84 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of A$13,038.44 ($8,577.92).

On Thursday, June 19th, Raphael Lamm bought 8,205 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.86 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,466.30 ($15,438.36).

On Monday, June 16th, Raphael Lamm purchased 9,183 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.81 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of A$25,813.41 ($16,982.51).

On Thursday, June 12th, Raphael Lamm bought 9,183 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.85 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of A$26,134.82 ($17,193.96).

L1 Long Short Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.09.

About L1 Long Short Fund

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

