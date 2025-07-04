SMART Wealth LLC Buys 113 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR)

SMART Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. SMART Wealth LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $1,127,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,541. The trade was a 21.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXR stock opened at $152.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 12-month low of $121.03 and a 12-month high of $184.87. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.27 and its 200 day moving average is $148.32.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.12 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Extra Space Storage to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.29.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

