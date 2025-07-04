AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Sold by SMART Wealth LLC

SMART Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. SMART Wealth LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara Messing sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.46, for a total value of $573,690.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,194.60. This represents a 13.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 9,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.00, for a total value of $4,109,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 192,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,394,083. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,212,968 shares of company stock worth $455,062,980 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $340.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. AppLovin Corporation has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $525.15.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 224.65% and a net margin of 37.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AppLovin from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AppLovin from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. HSBC set a $436.00 price target on AppLovin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AppLovin from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.85.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

