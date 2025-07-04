Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock opened at $243.21 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The firm has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.76.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

