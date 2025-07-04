Baker Boyer National Bank Raises Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Baker Boyer National Bank raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,689,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 16.3% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $44,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,006.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 868.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAX opened at $29.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.76. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $29.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.62.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.